Penn State gears up for fall 2021 move-in

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University announced that on-campus students can begin scheduling required move-in dates starting at noon Tuesday, July 20.

At all residential campuses, first-year students will move in first followed by returning students shortly after. Though move-in dates will vary from campus to campus, a complete list of move-in dates and tips on heading to campus can be found on the Penn State arrival website.

At the University Park campus, first-year students will move in from Aug.16 to 20, with returning students arriving from Aug. 20 to 22. In order to limit the number of students moving in groups during arrival, orientation has been extended over several days.

First-year students at University Park will be automatically assigned extended orientation programming based on when they arrive on campus. A detailed schedule of programming will be emailed to the student, however, a preview can be found on the Penn State welcome week website.

The University Food Services will be in operation to support the arrival schedule at all campuses. Students living at Pennsylvania campuses can select their campus and find specific dining information online.

Incoming students should be reminded that those who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask inside all University buildings. Face masks will also be required for all individuals whether vaccinated or not on public transportation.

Students who share proof of vaccination will be eligible for a weekly drawing for prizes through Aug. 23.

More information on move-in procedures and campus details can be found on the Penn State University website.