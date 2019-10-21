Pence to visit glass manufacturers in Pa. on Monday

Pence is expected to highlight the administration's efforts to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

SCRANTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Pennsylvania on Monday after coming home from Turkey over the weekend.

He will be near Scranton visiting SCHOTT North America Inc., a technology-based group of glass manufacturers. The vice president will tour the facility as well as speak to employees and other guests.

Pence is expected to highlight the administration’s efforts to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

He is due to return to Washington, D.C later Monday evening.