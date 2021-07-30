Parents killed, man dead, 2 officers hurt in western PA shooting

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. (AP) – A man who called 911 to report he had shot and killed his parents later opened fire on police who responded to the family’s home in western Pennsylvania, injuring two officers, authorities said.

The man then drove away from the Mount Lebanon home and led officers on a car chase before he crashed the vehicle. He was then found dead from what authorities believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 25-year-old man reported the shooting around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, saying his parents were dead and he wanted to surrender, authorities said. The man said he had argued with his parents – a 65-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman – inside their home. The names of the man and his parents were not released.

Officers arrived at the residence and made contact with the man, but he soon started shooting and police responded with gunfire, authorities said. A Dormont police officer was shot in the torso during the exchange, but was not seriously injured because he was wearing a bulletproof vest, authorities said. He was treated at a hospital and was later released.

A Mount Lebanon police officer also was injured, but authorities did not disclose further details.

After the exchange of gunfire, the man fled the home in a vehicle and led police on a chase. The car eventually crashed and flipped over, Allegheny County police said. The man was then found dead in the vehicle.

Authorities have not said what spurred the family argument that led to the shootings. It wasn’t clear if anyone else was in the home at the time, but no other injuries were reported.