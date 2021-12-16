HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Legislative Reapportionment Commission is advancing new preliminary Pennsylvania state House and Senate maps over objections from the state House’s Republican leader.

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission voted 5-0 for the Senate map and 3-2 for the House map on Thursday.

A vote on the final maps is likely a month or more away.

The approval on Thursday is a key step in the once-in-a-decade process that will reverberate politically for years to come.

There are about two months left before candidates are scheduled to begin circulating nominating petitions to get on the May 17 primary ballot.