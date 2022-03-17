HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced grants totaling nearly $900,000 to help Pennsylvania workers with the skills they need to help them succeed with technology skills used in today’s workplaces on March 17.

The department selected 21 workplaces for Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants, which will help workers develop the basic digital skills they need to apply for jobs in new careers.

“Technology used in the workplace will always evolve, so our workforce development strategies must also evolve to secure Pennsylvania’s competitive edge in the global economy,” Berrier said. “These grants empower local organizations to build skillsets within their labor force that employers expect workers to possess. When worker skillsets match employer demands, Pennsylvania’s communities and its overall economy grow stronger.”

Some of the grants were given to some organizations in the Midstate. They include:

Ephrata Public Library (Lancaster County – $45,000)

In Ephrata, nearly 12 percent of the community lives below the poverty line. Another 39 percent live barely above the federal poverty line. Access to the internet is crucial for households to communicate, search for jobs, complete schoolwork, and participate in other important activities like banking, health care access, and consumer research. The library is the place where anyone without reliable internet access can come to do all the above activities.

York County Literacy Council (York County – $30,000)

York County Literacy Council (YCLC) will assist adults in their pursuit to be digitally literate. In today’s digital world, nearly every career requires digital communication at some point. Students will learn how to find and consume digital content. They will learn how to create, communicate and share digital content, as well as learn the basics of internet safety.

This is the second round of digital literacy funding that builds on $1.3 million awarded in April 2021 that provided computer skills training for workers.