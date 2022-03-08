ARMAGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Milroy woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly spitting in the face of a Pennsylvania State Trooper and said she hoped he would get COVID-19.

State Police in Mifflin County say a trooper responded to an inactive domestic incident and detained 24-year-old Amanda Daubert for reasons relating to the inactive incident.

While Daubert was being escorted out of the residence towards a patrol unit, State Police say she “became agitated and spit in a Trooper’s face.”

State Police say Daubert told the trooper she was sick and that she hoped he would get COVID-19.

State Police did not disclose whether Daubert or the Trooper had tested positive for the virus following the arrest.

Daubert has been charged with felony second degree aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment.

Bail for Daubert was set at $100,000 and she was assigned a public defender. Daubert was unable to post bail and she was remanded to the Mifflin County Prison.