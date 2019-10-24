Pa. woman quarantined over possible measles exposure

In addition, four other people in the Allentown area may have been exposed

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CNN) – Allentown, Pa. ordered a quarantine for the first time in decades because there is a fear of measles exposure.

Tamkia Brown is ordered to stay inside her house until November 3, or when Allentown officials determine the disease is no longer transmissible.

Brown paid a visit to Lehigh Valley Health Network earlier this month when people could have been exposed to measles. Officials say she was notified of her possible exposure but didn’t get a vaccine or prove she was immune to the disease.

Local authorities have to provide food and other essentials to Brown while she is in quarantine.

In addition to Brown, four other people in the Allentown area may have been exposed to measles.

None of the five are showing symptoms.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there are 16 confirmed cases of measles so far this year. There were only two confirmed cases last year.