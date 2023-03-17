NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County woman was mauled to death on Thursday evening by her neighbor’s two dogs.

According to Perry County Coroner’s office, the neighbor went to the home to feed the dogs when two Great Danes attacked her.

The two dogs were caught and euthanized by a local vet. A third dog was not involved in the incident and has not been seized.

The coroner’s office says the woman was performing a service for her neighbor.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.