JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) — A woman from Mercer County is due back in court later this month after she reportedly got into a fight with her fiancée while they were driving down the road.

29-year-old Brandi Smith of Jamestown was arrested over the weekend on DUI, assault and child endangering charges.

State Police say Smith was the passenger while the victim was driving in Sandy Lake Saturday night with four children — ages one, two, three and four — in the car.

When they started arguing Smith punched her fiancee — breaking his nose — and then yanked on the car’s steering wheel trying to turn the vehicle.

None of the children were hurt.

Police also reported that Smith smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Smith told police she had eight to 10 shots of Fireball Whiskey, according to reports.