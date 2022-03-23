ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been convicted in the death of a 12-year-old boy authorities said was starved and beaten before his death almost two years ago.

The Lebanon Daily News reports that jurors deliberated for less than an hour Tuesday before convicting 37-year-old Kimberly Maurer of homicide, child endangerment, involuntary manslaughter and criminal conspiracy in the May 2020 death of 12-year-old Maxwell Schollenberger.

The boy’s father pleaded guilty last month shortly before his scheduled trial date to charges including criminal homicide and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Maurer is to be sentenced June 1.