Pa. virus testing stratgey reiterates rapid test, contact tracing, isolation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The director of testing and contact tracing in Pennsylvania held a briefing Wednesday on the efforts being taken to fight the pandemic.

Michael Huff talked about the importance of COVID-19 testing.

The Federal government has allocated 150 million Abbott binaxNOW antigen rapid tests across the country.

Pennsylvania will get over 3.8 million tests between October and the end of December.

So far, over five million COVID tests have already been done in Pennsylvania, and tests are being distributed weekly to counties that are at higher risk.

Huff also spoke about the importance of contact tracing.

“Time is of the essence. Identifying contacts and ensuring they do not interact with others is critical to protect communities from further spread,” Huff said. “If communities are unable to effectively isolate patients and ensure contacts can separate themselves from others, rapid community spread of COVID-19 is likely to increase.”

The plan is to utilize the state’s existing public health infrastructure that covers all of Pennsylvania, with over 550 contracted sites and over 400 public health sites.

