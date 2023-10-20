(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The unemployment rate on both sides of the state line was 3.4 percent in September.

Ohio’s rate was unchanged, while the number in Pennsylvania is a new record low. That reflects records that go back to 1976.

The percentage of unemployed Ohioans and Pennsylvanians was lower than the national rate for the second month in a row.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry on Friday reported Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.4% in September 2023, setting a new record low (records date back to January 1976).

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in September was 199,000, up from 196,000 in August. The number of unemployed has decreased by 37,000 in the past 12 months from 236,000. The September unemployment rate for Ohio decreased 0.7% from 4.1% in September 2022.

The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged from August at 3.8%.