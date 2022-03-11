HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employment figures for January 2022 on Thursday.

The report shows the state’s unemployment rate down to 5.4%. January’s report marks the 21st consecutive month without an increase in unemployment. However, the national unemployment rate rose a tenth of a percent to 4% during January.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force, which is the estimated number of residents working or looking for work, increased by 4,000 over the month of January. The employment count rose 13,000 to 6,030,000, while resident unemployment declined 9,000 to 341,000.

Additionally, from April 2020 through January 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 79% of jobs lost due to the pandemic.

For more information regarding Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry, click here.