HARRISBURG, Ohio (WKBN) — Drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will see an increase in toll rates starting this weekend.

In August, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 5% increase for customers using the E-ZPass and toll-by-plate systems across the state.

The increase will take effect at midnight on Sunday.

The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass users and from $4.10 to $4.40 for toll-by-plate customers.

Turnpike commissioners released a statement reminding drivers that the newly approved Act 112 allows the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to work with the turnpike to suspend registrations of those customers with four or more unpaid toll-by-plate invoices or $250 or more unpaid tolls.

“This law strengthens our efforts to hold violators accountable for failure to pay,” said turnpike CEO Mark Compton in a statement. “By far, most travelers do the right thing and pay their fair share. If you’re someone who believes there are no consequences for toll theft, we want you to know that you’re mistaken.”

According to a statement from the PA Turnpike Commission, the 5% toll increase is needed “to meet the turnpike’s funding and capital-improvement obligations.” The commission does not receive tax appropriations to operate and maintain its roadway.

Toll revenues fund the 24/7 operation of the toll road, along with system improvements including the construction of new interchanges and reconstruction and widening projects to rebuild and expand the roadway.

To check toll rates for travel on the PA Turnpike, visit the turnpike’s online toll calculator. To check for unpaid tolls associated with a license plate, use the online invoice lookup system.