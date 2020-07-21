Pa. Turnpike approves another toll increase, new toll by plate rates

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 6% toll increase for all E-ZPass rates systemwide and for toll by plate rates that had been established before last month’s permanent conversion to all-electronic tolling at these locations:

Beaver Valley Expressway (I-376);

Delaware River Bridge (New Jersey border);

Gateway toll plaza (Ohio Border);

Greensburg bypass (Pa. Turnpike 66);

Keyser Avenue and Clarkes Summit tolls (northeastern extension); and

Southern beltway (Pa. Turnpike 576).

The increase is slated to take effect January 3, 2021.

“The primary driver of the annual toll-rate increases continues to be our quarterly transit payments to PennDOT and the resulting debt service that comes along with the legislatively mandated funding obligation,” said Pa. Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “As a result, the Pa. Turnpike has delivered almost $7 billion in funding to penndot in the last decade, primarily to support mass-transit operations in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.”

The turnpike also set new toll by plate rates at toll facilities converted to electronic tolling in June. The new rates, which also take effect January 3, 2021, include an average 45% increase over the 2020 cash rate for toll by plate drivers to reflect the costs of collections for this tolling method.

The new rate will not be applied at the previously mentioned toll by plate facilities converted before 2020.

“The new toll by plate rate reflects the higher costs the commission incurs to process the toll and collect payment — a pricing approach used by tolling agencies across the nation to cover the costs of administering AET systems,” Compton explained. “This balanced approach allows us to maintain a lower rate for those choosing a payment method that is less costly to manage, while those who choose a pricier payment option absorb those costs.”

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.50 to $1.60 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.50 to $3.90 for those choosing toll by plate. The most common toll for a class-5 tractor-trailer will increase from $12.20 to $13 for E-Zpass and from $17.30 to $26.60 for Pa. Turnpike toll by plate customers.

With the Pa. Turnpike toll by plate option, high-speed cameras capture license-plate images as vehicles pass by. The registered owner receives an invoice for trips made through the tolling point. Invoices can be paid online, by phone or by mail.

The Pa. Turnpike no longer accepts cash or credit cards on the system after having permanently converted to all-electronic toll collection last month.