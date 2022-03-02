HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – A trooper with Pennsylvania State Police is facing child pornography charges.

Sean McKenzie, 37, was arrested Tuesday in Westmoreland County and is facing 32 counts of sexual abuse of children and two counts of criminal abuse of communication facility.

The sexual abuse of children charges includes one count of photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming; 21 counts of child pornography and 10 counts of dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer depictions and films.

According to CBS affiliate KDKA, McKenzie is accused of putting a camera in a bathroom to record a child.

He was arraigned Tuesday when bail was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing is set for March 9.

McKenzie was assigned to the New Stanton station and has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the court case.

He was hired by PSP in June 2008.