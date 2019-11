Between 25 and 30 rail cars went off the tracks

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (CNN) – A train collision caused a massive derailment in Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania on Friday.

Officials say a Norfolk Southern mixed-freight train collided with the back of a Norfolk Southern intermodal train.

That caused between 25 and 30 rail cars to go off the tracks.

No one was hurt, and no hazardous materials were spilled.

The accident blocked rail traffic in both directions, however.