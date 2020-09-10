Pa. to hold biggest vehicle auction ever

Buyers must pre-register and no cash will be accepted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of General Services announced Thursday announced that it will hold one of the largest Commonwealth Vehicle Auctions ever.

More than 600 vehicles will be available for purchase.

The auction is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville.

More than 60 motorcycles will be available from manufacturers such as Harley Davidson, Kawasaki and Yamaha.

There will also be a large selection of trucks, SUVs, all-wheel and front-wheel-drive sedans, utility trucks, police interceptors and other types of vehicles no longer used by state agencies from manufacturers such as Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep and others.

In-person access on the day of the auction will be limited to registered public buyers only, with no guests, and all registered dealers will be required to bid via simulcast.

Masks and social distancing will be required for entry on preview days and the day of the auction. Masks and sanitizing products will be available for those who arrive without them.

Pre-registration is mandatory and runs from Thursday, October 8, through Sunday, October 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. During that same time frame, individuals interested in personally viewing the vehicles can do so. Registration must be completed on or before Sunday, October 11, at 4:00 p.m. There will be no registration on the day of the auction.

Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check, certified check or bank check – made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” No cash will be accepted.

