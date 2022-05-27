HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Friday the expansion of a program that gives free sunscreen to visitors at Pa.’s state park beaches and pools.

“Protection from ultraviolet rays is critical as the weather warms and we spend more time outdoors. With Memorial Day Weekend here, we want to promote safe outdoor activity and remind outdoors enthusiasts that more than 8,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each day. We are again extremely grateful that the Department of Health (DOH) and its Division of Cancer Prevention is partnering with us to support and expand this important project that has a tremendous impact across the commonwealth,” said Dunn.

Health officials say one in 40 Pennsylvanians will be diagnosed with melanoma in their lifetime.

Pole-mounted, battery-operated dispensers, supplying 30+ SPF BrightGuard sunscreen applications, will be positioned at 33 state parks.

The program started in 2017 at just a few parks but now has the potential to reach 1.5 million visitors.