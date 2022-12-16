(WHTM) — USA Today’s 10Best has released its list of the top 10 best theme park holiday events in the United States.

Three Pennsylvania parks have made the list: Hersheypark, Kennywood, and Dutch Wonderland have earned the eighth, ninth, and tenth place spots respectively.

The full list can be seen below:

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration – Multiple Locations An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City – Branson, Missouri WinterFest at Kings Island – Mason, Ohio Christmastime at Santa’s Village – Jefferson, New Hampshire Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – Tampa, Florida Holiday in the Park at Six Flags – Multiple Locations Hersheypark Christmas Candylane – Hershey, Pennsylvania Holiday Lights at Kennywood – West Mifflin, Pennsylvania Dutch Winter Wonderland at Dutch Wonderland – Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Hersheypark holds its Christmas Candylane event when the park gets bedazzled in more than five million lights. Attractions include visits with Santa and his nine reindeer as well as roller coasters and family-friendly rides.

Kennywood, located near Pittsburgh, holds its annual Holiday Lights event, with two million lights decorated throughout the park. Local choirs perform holiday favorites while guests ride the Gingerbread Express and watch a choreographed light display over the park’s lagoon.

Dutch Wonderland holds a Dutch Winter Wonderland event each year at the Lancaster-based park. Thousands of lights, 20-themed rides, and attractions are also available. Parkgoers are also encouraged to bring toys for a Toys for Tots drive to benefit Lancaster area children.