ATHENS, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Bradford County teen made his town proud by bringing home one of the highest awards an athlete could achieve. On Thursday, his town celebrated him and his victories in a special way.

The Athens community honored Izaak Hobday, a track and field athlete who competed and dominated, in the Special Olympics World Games.

There was a parade to celebrate Izaak’s victories and a memorable ceremony to follow.

For many running is a hobby, but one Bradford County teen was celebrated on Thursday as this hobby quickly became an international success.

“I always loved to run, it’s basically my thing,” Izaak told Eyewitness News.

19-year-old Izaak Hobday competed in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany last week. He began to seriously train in 2019 and was Special Olympics bound by 2023.

“He worked so hard, and you could see that he just felt, he was nervous in that forum, but you could see when he hit that track he was in his comfort zone and he was totally in charge,” said Rebecca Roof, a coach/manager of the Bradford-Sullivan Special Olympics.

Izaak not only competed but won in Berlin, bringing home the silver in the 5,000-meter run and gold in the 1,500-meter run.

He had fans in the stands all the way in Germany, cheering him on every step of the way.

“Just to be there with him and to witness him take home the silver, I got a lot more emotional when he took the gold than the silver,” said Denise Hibbard, Izaak’s grandmother.

“When he went across with that gold medal, you would think that I was his mama out there. I could feel the tears coming up in my eyes,” Roof said.

The support followed Izaak back from Berlin, the Athens community went above and beyond to celebrate his victories.

“As I was driving up the streets and pulling in here, I broke down crying. Just the support, the love that has been shown to him,” Hibbard told 28/22 News.

A line of supporters drove through the town and ended at his alma mater, Athens Area High School.

“Coming home and seeing all these people lined on the streets and all the vehicles in that parade and it’s just amazing support for this small area,” Roof said.

The parade was just a small part of the day, the day that is now forever named after the special Olympian.

As Izaak soaked up the glory, he couldn’t help but think about getting back on the track.

“No, no days off for me,” Hobday said.

Something that his family fully supports as his journey continues.

“As I’ve always told him, set your goals and reach for them and accomplish them,” Hibbard said.

Izaak said he will continue to train in hopes to return the Special Olympic World Games in 2027 in Australia.

His grandma and coach say that they plan to be there every step of the way.