PA teen rescued after she got stuck between 2 buildings

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) – Firefighters have rescued a teenager in western Pennsylvania after she fell from a roof and got stuck between two buildings.

Officials say the 14-year-old was jumping from roof to roof in Butler on Tuesday when she fell and became wedged in a space less than 2 feet wide.

Fire Capt. Jim Kaufman tells KDKA-TV there was a space in between the building about as wide as his shoulders. Kaufman says the girl was very lucky because another 3 feet, she would have fallen.

She was flown to a hospital. Her condition is not known.

