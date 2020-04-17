PA teen charged as adult after stabbing home nurse with sword

Police said after he stabbed his grandfather's nurse, he made food for his family and served it to them

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police are charging a 15-year-old as an adult after he stabbed his grandfather’s home nurse multiple times with a sword.

The incident happened Wednesday just before midnight. Police made contact with the victim, who was bleeding from the neck and hand. Her finger had nearly been severed off.

She was taken to UPMC Altoona, where she went into surgery.

Police arrived at the home on Stone Row Drive in Woodbury Township and noticed the teen, Michael Watson, staring out of the window. He matched the description the victim gave.

Police said the teen’s mother gave them permission to talk to him and they read Watson his rights. Watson reportedly told police he stabbed the victim and showed them where he placed the knife.

Police observed a long 18-inch weapon with a green blade and black handle sticking out of the ground, covered in blood.

Watson was taken to PSP Hollidaysburg where he was interviewed on speakerphone while his parents were with him.

Watson reportedly told police the victim came to the house earlier in the day to help his grandfather. Shortly before she left, Watson said he went out to their car, got the sword from the trunk, stuck it in the ground behind the car and went back inside.

The teen said he escorted the victim to her vehicle and directed her in a different direction. He then grabbed the sword from the ground and walked up behind the victim, stabbing her in the back of the neck.

Watson told police she turned around and he continued stabbing her, knocking her to the ground, where she was able to grab the sword and pull it away from him. She was then able to get in her car, lock the door and drive away.

Watson said he washed his hands and legs, changed his clothes and hid them under bags of garbage on the front porch. He then prepared food for his mother and stepdad and served it to them upstairs.

The teen will be charged as an adult with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person. He could face other charges as well.