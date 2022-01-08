(WKBN) – The American Federation of Teachers in Pennsylvania is imploring the state’s Department of Education to pause in-person learning or mandate enhanced COVID-19 mitigation until the current surge of cases subsides.

The union issued a statement Friday after a record-setting number of COVID-19 infections were recorded over the last 24 hours.

The union said its districts are now facing staff shortages due to outbreaks, and the number of students testing positive is topping 40% in some areas.

“Educators and other school staff want to be in classrooms; that is where they do their best work and can tend to the academic, social, and emotional needs of students. But this virus, especially the current surge, has made it nearly impossible to deliver the services our educators are tasked with delivering,” the statement read.

The union is asking for negotiated vaccination mandates for educators and staff, masking requirements with KN95 masks or greater, and asymptomatic and pool testing of students and staff regardless of vaccination status.

“If these layers of mitigation cannot be instituted in a timely manner, we believe there is no choice but to pause in-person learning for two school weeks,” the union stated.

WKBN reached out to the state’s Department of Education but hasn’t yet received a response.