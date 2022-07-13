WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport Area School District math teacher is being charged with additional sex crimes by Williamsport police for two separate incidents.

In August of 2021, Eyewitness News informed audiences of Christopher P. Yoder, who was charged with crimes against two female students, including one felony count of unlawful contact with a minor, one count of corruption of minors, and one count of harassment.

According to Williamsport Bureau Police, on Tuesday, Yoder, 43, (pictured below) is also being charged with statutory sexual assault and nine additional charges for two separate incidents.

Courtesy: Williamsport Crime Watch

On Tuesday, just before 3:30 p.m., Yoder was arranged before Magisterial District Judge William Solomon and released on $150,000 and $75,000 unsecured bail for two additional offenses.

Lycoming Yoder faces charges including statutory sexual assault, institutional sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, aggravated indecent assault, sexual abuse, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, photograph/film/depiction on a computer of sex acts – knowingly or permitting child and more.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 in front of Magisterial District Judge Christian David Frey.