(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local substitute teacher has been arraigned on charges stemming from a sexual relationship she allegedly had with a student.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Emalee Kedzierski, 28, of Harborcreek Township, was employed as a substitute teacher at a local school district. While working as a substitute, she allegedly began a sexual relationship with a juvenile male victim.

Police allege that Kedzierski also suppled alcohol to the victim.

The alleged crimes reportedly occurred between June 1, 2021 and July 4, 2021.

Kedzierski reportedly was charged with institutional sexual assault of a minor, two counts of corruption of minors, and furnishing liquor to a minor.

She was arraigned on Sept. 13.