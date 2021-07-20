Pa. State Troopers see increase in unemployment fraud reports

(WKBN) – In February, First News reported that Pennsylvania had 70,000 reports of identity theft as people tried to get free unemployment benefits. Now, Pennsylvania State Troopers are seeing an increase in those reports.

Investigators say they’re using hacked information. They admitted catching the bad guys is difficult – since most operate outside of the United States.

Troopers suggest people should be proactive to avoid being victimized.

“A good practice is to always monitor your credit, your credit reports, monitor your bank accounts and checking accounts, monitor your credit cards… any assets that you have,” said trooper Joshua Black.

Troopers said that if you think you have been a victim of identity theft to contact your local police department, the Pennsylvania Fraud Hotline or go to the Federal Trade Commission‘s website.