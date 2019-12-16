Pa. state police told to treat ‘ghost guns’ parts as firearms

The guns can be quickly assembled but lack serial numbers, meaning they can't be traced

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor is telling state police to treat unassembled “ghost guns” as firearms under state law, meaning felons can’t possess them.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a legal opinion Monday that the gun frames, also known as “80% receivers,” qualify as firearms.

The guns can be quickly assembled but lack serial numbers, meaning they can’t be traced.

Shapiro says guns assembled from 80% receivers are increasingly being found in the hands of people who are barred from possessing firearms.

State police will be issuing guidance about what that means for gun shops and other sellers.

