HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Friday, Oct. 7 that troopers have seized more than 2,000 pounds of drugs during the third quarter of 2022.

According to a press release, troopers confiscated more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and over 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

Below is a chart that breaks down all the drugs that were confiscated, along with the pounds and value of the drugs seized.

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 102.8 lbs. $2,261,600 Crack Cocaine 5.79 lbs. $92,640 Heroin 25.2 lbs. $856,800 Fentanyl 85.54 lbs. $1,368,640 LSD – Pills and Paper 421 doses $8,420 Marijuana THC – Liquid 23.65 pints $158,455 Marijuana THC Solid 441.8 lbs. $2,209,000 Marijuana Plants 271 plants $44,715 Processed Marijuana 1,014 lbs. $3,042,000 Methamphetamines 144.1 lbs. $1,441,000 MDMA – Ecstasy 2.33 lbs. $7,689 MDMA – Pills 692 pills $10,380 Other Narcotics 63.05 lbs. $126,100 Other Narcotics (pills) 65,345 pills $1,633,625 Total Value $13,261,064 Courtesy of PSP

PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescriptions and other medication as part of its drug-takeback program during the third quarter of 2022.