Pa. State Police corporal facing criminal charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of a corporal on Friday.

Corporal Jennifer Ruhl was charged with crimes related to obstructing and tampering with a criminal investigation.

Ruhl is accused of attempting to cover up a DUI alcohol investigation involving the alleged father of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in November 2019 while on assignment.

Ruhl has been with the state police since 1998 and is assigned to the Drug Law Enforcement Division.

Charges were filed by the internal affairs division of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards.

Ruhl is suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against her.