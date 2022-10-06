HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 the number of firearm purchase details and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by licensed firearms dealers to determine whether someone can legally obtain a firearm through a purchase or a transfer.

In the third quarter, background checks through the PICS totaled 285,980.

In Pennsylvania, a person commits a third-degree felony if they provide false statements on any state or federal form or present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.

Below is a chart that includes firearm denials and investigations for 2022, it also shows a comparison to the third quarter of 2021.

PICS comparison20212022
Total number of PICS checks conducted303,156285,980
     Persons denied5,5454,437
Total denials referred to law enforcement agencies1,4651,529
     Referred to Pennsylvania State Police356363
     Referred to local law enforcement1,0661,030
     Referred to ATF43136
Arrests for a warrant at point of purchase3427
Courtesy of the PSP