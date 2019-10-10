Pa. son to stand trial in fatal shooting of father at their home

State police say Dettinger was armed with a rifle when he fired a shot through a wall

WARRINGTON, Pa. (AP) – A man accused of fatally shooting his father inside their southern Pennsylvania home earlier this year will stand trial on homicide charges.

A judge issued the ruling Wednesday during a preliminary hearing for Wyatt Dettinger. The 21-year-old Warrington man is also charged with reckless endangerment, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.

State police say Dettinger was armed with a rifle on July 22 when he fired a shot through a wall that struck 48-year-old Duane Dettinger. They say he then walked into the hallway and fired another shot at his father.

Dettinger’s lawyer declined comment after the hearing.

