HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A scramble to collect enough signatures over a week and a half to make it onto the primary ballot is underway, kicking off what is certain to be a year of political change in the Pennsylvania Legislature.

The state Supreme Court cut in half the normal three-week petition-gathering period last week. That’s when the court gave final approval to new General Assembly maps.

The new schedule leaves in place the May 17 primary date but gives candidates a tight schedule to find enough valid signatures. Candidates need 500 signatures for state Senate and 300 for the House.

At least 22 Republicans and seven Democrats in the House are not seeking another term. Five state senators are also bowing out.