Pa. senior slated to graduate high school next week slain

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say gunfire in western Pennsylvania claimed the life of a high school senior scheduled to graduate next week.

The Allegheny County medical examiner said 18-year-old Morgan Dunston died of a gunshot wound to the head just after 3 a.m. Friday in Pittsburgh.

Police said she was shot in the parking lot of the Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community in the South Side Flats area of the city. Her mother told WPXI-TV that her daughter was “dancing in the parking lot” and hit by a bullet intended for someone else.

The McKeesport Area School District said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened” by what it called the “senseless violence.”

The district described Dunston as an active student involved in many organizations who was slated to graduate next week.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)