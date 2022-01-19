HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate is advancing a package of legislation aimed at preventing data security breaches and requiring victims and law enforcement officials to be notified when they do happen.

The bills’ passage Wednesday comes barely two weeks after the state’s unemployment compensation system acknowledged that hackers got into some recipients’ accounts.

Both bills go to the House of Representatives.

One bill would bar state and local governments from using public money to pay for an extortion attempt from a ransomware attack. The other bill would require any state agency, school district or local government agency to notify victims within seven days of determining a breach of personal information.