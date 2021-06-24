PA Senate launches voter ID constitutional amendment process

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A divided Pennsylvania Senate is starting the process of amending the state constitution to require identification for voters each time they cast a ballot.

The party-line vote Wednesday starts the lengthy amendment process that usually takes years to complete.

All Republicans and a single Democrat voted as the proposal passed 30-20.

Constitutional amendments require passage by both chambers in two consecutive two-year sessions before going to voters for the final OK.

The voter ID provision is part of a package of changes that Republican state lawmakers have been pushing this year in response to their constituents’ displeasure at the result of former President Donald Trump’s failed re-election campaign last fall.