(WKBN) – It was a record-setting year for liquor sales in Pennsylvania.

Sales for the last fiscal year totaled $2.91 billion, which was $238.5 million higher than the previous record from 2019.

It was also the largest annual sale increase in Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board history — 13.7% higher than the prior year.

The PLCB also had a net income of $264 million, which was $56 million higher than the previous year.