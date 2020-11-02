Pa. Secretary of State urges Pennsylvanians to turn in their mail-in ballots

The deadline to drop off ballots at your election office is the same for having it postmarked, 8 p.m. Tuesday night, when the polls close in Pennsylvania

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania could see ten times the number of absentee ballots cast this election compared to the last two presidential elections.

The Secretary of State’s office already recorded more than 2.4 million absentee ballots, like those cast in Mercer last Tuesday during the final day of in-person absentee voting.

Those still holding onto mail-in ballots are running out of time.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Monday morning those voters need to get their ballots to their local county election office right away.

“Ballots need to be delivered to the county board of election, which includes dropping it physically in the drop boxes by 8 p.m. After that, the drop boxes are going to be closed,” Boockvar said. “So please do not put the ballots in the mail. Hand deliver your mail ballot to your county election office, satellite election office or other designated dropbox or drop off location today. Do it today. Do not wait,” Boockvar said.

If you are voter that never received your mail ballot, you can go to your polling place on Election Day and vote by provisional ballot.

The deadline to drop off ballots at your election office is actually the same for having it postmarked, 8 p.m. Tuesday night, when the polls close in Pennsylvania.

