Pa. Secretary of Health signs Building Safety Measures order

The measures outlined in the order are for owners of buildings of at least 50,000 square feet used for commercial, industrial and other enterprises

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – On Sunday, the Pa. Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine signed an order providing more direction for businesses to maintain and clean buildings authorized to maintain in-person operations during the Stay at Home order.

The Building Safety Measures order states, “Cleaning, disinfecting, and other maintenance and security services performed by building service employees are critical to protecting the public health by reducing COVID-19 infections in the commonwealth.”

“Based upon the manner of COVID-19’s spread in the commonwealth and in the world, and its danger to Pennsylvanians, I have determined that the appropriate disease control measure is the direction of building safety measures as outlined in this order to prevent and control the spread of disease,” Dr. Levine wrote.

The measures outlined in the order are for owners of buildings of at least 50,000 square feet used for commercial, industrial and other enterprises.

The order is set to go into effect beginning Monday, April 6 at 12:01 a.m.