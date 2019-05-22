Pa. school board member censured over racist post loses primary

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
voting-generic.jpg

MCMURRAY, Pa. (AP) – A longtime school board member who was censured over a racist Facebook post that was published on his personal page has lost his bid for re-election.

William Merrell was one of six Republican primary candidates seeking nominations for five seats on the board in Peters Township, a school district outside Pittsburgh.

His loss Tuesday came one day after the board made its censure decision. Merrell has apologized for his posts, saying that although he has a right to voice his views on different issues he realized they may have caused harm.

Screenshots of several posts started circulating last week on social media. The since-deleted post included a link to a list suggesting what would happen if all African Americans left the U.S. It featured a graphic with a racial slur.

State law had barred the board from removing Merrell.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story