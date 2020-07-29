Pa.’s health secretary says transphobic remarks directed at her hurt all LGBTQ people

Dr. Rachel Levine made the remarks during a press briefing Tuesday on the state's coronavirus situation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says that remarks leveled at her are hurting “thousands of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians.”

Levine is openly transgender and was appointed by Governor Tom Wolf in 2015 as the state’s health secretary. She has garnered more attention over the past few months as she leads public briefings about the pandemic.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Levine said she felt compelled to respond to “multiple incidents of LGBTQ harassment and transphobia directed at me.”

Levine went on to say that while some harassment directed at her may seem like it is targeted to her alone, those attacks are really hurting all LGBTQ individuals.

“Your actions perpetuate a spirit of intolerance and discrimination against LGBTQ individuals and specifically transgender individuals,” she said.

Levine thanked Governor Wolf and his continued support and said the state has made advancements in LGBTQ awareness under his leadership but more work needs to be done.

“We have not made progress unless we have all made progress. It is in this space that these acts of intolerance live,” Levine said.

Much of the comments and memes about Levine’s sexual orientation have appeared on social media. Most recently, a dunk tank at the Bloomsburg fireman’s carnival featured a person dressed up Levine as the dunk tank target.