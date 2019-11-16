Pa.’s buck season start date worries business owners

The change is uncharted territory and business owners wonder how the change will impact sales

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – There are two weeks before buck season opens in Pennsylvania and the state is breaking tradition for the start of the season.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission changed the long standing tradition of opening gun season on a Monday, which started in 1963, to now the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

President of Shooters Supplies Chad Taylor is unsure of what to expect as a business owner since this is uncharted territory.

“We really don’t know. This is a new thing. Black Friday and Saturday are usually about the same level of sales. I am hoping it won’t impact it, I should say, but it’s something totally new, so we really don’t know,” said Taylor.

Firearms season for bucks now starts on November 30 and runs through December 6 with buck and doe season from December 7 through December 14.