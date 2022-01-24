HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use the free online option to file.

Taxpayers can visit mypath.pa.gov to file their Pennslyvania tax returns. This free and user-friendly service helps the majority of taxpayers file their Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40), make income tax payments, and access other services.

“We are encouraging people to file their returns online and as soon as possible. That will help us process returns quickly and deliver refunds to the taxpayers who are expecting one,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “myPATH is a great option for filing your state return, especially if you’re looking to save some money this tax season and avoid paying someone else a fee to file your return for you.”

Residents who file using myPATH do not have to create a username or password. You will need your social security number and either the tax liability for a previous tax year or their birth date. In addition, you will also need a Pennslyvania driver’s license or photo id number and its expiration date.

The deadline for filing taxes is April 18, 2022.