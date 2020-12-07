Pa. reports slow flu season, warns of COVID-19 emergency

Health officials announced Monday, that as of Nov. 28, there have been 480 flu cases in the commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – In the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, the flu season is unremarkable, for now, in Pennsylvania.

Health officials announced Monday, that as of Nov. 28, there have been 480 flu cases in the commonwealth and one death.

“We are two months into this flu season and 10 months into the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “This is not the time to become complacent in safety practices. Instead, do your part to answer the call to wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, download the COVID Alert PA app and follow all of the mitigation efforts in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the flu.”

Flu activity is low right now, but health officials warn they will be extremely challenged to handle an influenza outbreak alongside rising COVID-19 cases.

Right now, A total of 12 influenza associated hospitalizations and one death in the 50-64-year-old age group have been reported in Pennsylvania during the current flu season.

“COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high and we cannot afford to have a flu epidemic in Pennsylvania at the same time as this global pandemic,” said Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky. “If you have not already done so, get your flu vaccine today.

