HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM/WKBN) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture confirmed its first case of avian influenza in domestic poultry.

The case was discovered at a Lancaster County farm, according to a news release from the agency on Saturday.

A previous case was confirmed from a dead bald eagle in March. That case was in Chester County.

A state and the federal interagency task force has been prepared and is in the process of initiating a response plan.

The bird flu poses no risk to the public, and poultry and eggs are safe to eat if cooked properly. The disease is highly infectious and can be fatal to domestic birds such as chickens, ducks, geese, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl and turkeys.

“Anyone visiting a farm should be aware that your vehicles and shoes may carry the virus from other places you have walked. Clean them thoroughly and stay away from poultry barns unless you have to be there. Please be vigilant and do your part to protect our farms,” said Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.

The positive samples were taken from a flock in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County, and were tested at the state’s veterinary lab. The finding was then confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Lab in Ames, Iowa.

The department has quarantined the farm and called commercial poultry facilities within a 6-mile, or 10-kilometer radius of the affected farm.

If you suspect your poultry is infected with avian influenza, please report your concerns 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services at 717-772-2852, option 1.