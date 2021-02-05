Pa. Rep. Mike Kelly introduces heartbeat abortion legislation

The legislation would prohibit abortions when an unborn child's heartbeat is detected

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Western Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly, R-16th District, introduced the Heartbeat Protection Act this week.

The legislation would prohibit abortions when an unborn child’s heartbeat is detected.

The restriction would not apply to abortions that are necessary to save the life of the mother.

Doctors could be charged with a crime, if they didn’t check for a fetal heartbeat, before performing an abortion.

“Once you detect that heartbeat, let’s protect that life. Let’s make sure that it has a chance. Let’s make sure that we don’t abort it. Let’s make sure that that little boy or little girl joins us,” Kelly said.

The bill is similar to legislation proposed in the last two House sessions, but neither got a vote.

Kelly’s bill has 41 co-sponsors.