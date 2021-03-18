Pa. Rep. Kelly presses for answers from Dr. Rachel Levine on nursing home data

They say one year later from the start of the pandemic that some of that information is still missing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Republican members of the Ways and Means Committee are asking Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s health secretary and President Biden’s nominee for assistant secretary of Health and Human Service, about COVID-19 nursing home data.

They say one year later, from the start of the pandemic, some of that information is still missing, specifically surrounding policy that required nursing homes to admit or readmit residents infected with COVID-19.

During her confirmation hearing for the Senate, Health, Labor, and Pensions Committee, Levine responded to questions about missing nursing home death data by citing data lags.

An investigative report from Spotlight PA disputes the idea that data lags could be responsible for the missing data.

“Facilities contacted by Spotlight PA in the fall said that they were in fact meeting reporting requirements but could not explain why their data was not included in the state’s weekly reports. Others were frustrated that they reported their data correctly, but it still showed up with errors in the public-facing reports.” Spotlight PA

Spotlight PA reported on this data back in September 2020, yet data is still missing or incomplete for more than 100 Pennsylvania facilities.

Republican members of the Ways and Means Committee wrote a letter to Levine asking for clarification on her comments during the confirmation hearing and more information about the missing data.

One of the signers of that letter is Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly, who is a ranking member on the Subcommittee for Oversight on the Ways and Means Committee.