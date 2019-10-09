Pa. prosecutors: Man delivered cookies before killing 2

PALMER, Pa. (AP) – Authorities allege that a man baked cookies and took them to the home of a 97-year-old bedridden woman before killing her and her adult son and setting fire to their Pennsylvania home earlier this year.

Thirty-seven-year-old Drew Rose was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on charges of homicide, arson and burglary in the Jan. 3 slayings of Virginia Houck and 61-year-old Roger Houck.

Prosecutors allege that Rose needed rent money and hatched a robbery scheme. A detective testified that his ex-girlfriend told a grand jury that he brought cookies to the Palmer Township home, saying he was a family friend, before killing the victims.

During cross-examination, the detective said he didn’t interview the ex-girlfriend, and an officer said he couldn’t confirm Rose was in a car spotted in the area.

