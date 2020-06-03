Pa. primary in books, results still pending

The Pennsylvania Primary is in the books

Voting was unusual this time around due to COVID-19. Many voters were encouraged to vote with mail-in ballots and they did, overwhelmingly. That means winners will have to wait to claim victory.

Results from county boards of elections are only showing in-person voting that took place on June 2. Mail-in ballots still need to be counted.

Mail-in and absentee votes will be counted beginning Wednesday, which could take up to a week to finish.

In the race for Auditor General, 80 percent of precincts are reporting that Michael Lamb leads with 36 percent of the vote. Nina Ahmad is currently in second with 28 percent of the vote.

With all precincts reporting except Mercer County mail-in ballots, incumbent Tim Bonner has a commanding lead with 87 percent of the vote in the race for the State House of Representatives for District 8, which includes parts of Mercer and Butler counties.

And as of right now, the Wheatland Home Rule Charter is passing.

Again, these are only the votes cast on Tuesday, June 2. Mail-in ballots are not included.

