Pa. police review ‘use of force’ incident after video footage goes viral

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department is investigating a ‘use of force’ incident that was caught on camera on June 17 by a civilian at the intersection where it happened.

According to Johnstown Chief Chad Miller, a call was made to Cambria County 911 from Conemaugh Hospital Security who reported a patient being evaluated for a 302 commitment and had walked away after becoming combative with hospital staff.

Miller reports that this individual had been originally dealt with earlier in the day without incident by officers who assisted in arranging for his transport to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

“Shortly thereafter the individual was located at the intersection of Franklin and Hickory St. and was cooperative with officers while exhibiting signs of a mental health episode. After being told he was being returned to the hospital the subject refused to be placed in the car and resisted same. As a result, he was placed on the ground to be handcuffed and further resisted at which time he was struck with two closed fist strikes to gain compliance,” the report reads.

According to that same report, a third officer then arrived and compliance was then gained and the subject was handcuffed without further incident. He was then returned to Conemaugh Hospital for continued mental health evaluation.

They report that no charges will be filed on the man due to his mental health condition at the time of the incident.

Chief Miller says that it is the Johnstown Police Department’s policy to review all use of force incidents in their entirety and this incident is following that course of action.

The Cambria County District Attorney released the following statement about the incident later Thursday afternoon:

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer advises that his office is aware of an arrest captured on video which involved use of force by Johnstown Police on June 17, 2020. The incident occurred at the intersection of Franklin and Hickory Streets in the City of Johnstown. The subject of the arrest was being detained pursuant to a 302 commitment. The subject, due to his mental health condition at the time of the incident, will not face charges. The use of force incident will follow all appropriate and usual reviews. No further comment will be made by this office at this time.

WTAJ has received the video in through messages on social media, but we have been unable to cofirm where it originated from at this time.